Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.37 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $286.46 million, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.76. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $8.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mainsail Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $137,772,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 41,562 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 893,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 97,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter valued at $1,230,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

