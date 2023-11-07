Brokerages Set Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Target Price at $376.86

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $376.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $333.29 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $358.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $330.67 and a 200-day moving average of $325.55.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

