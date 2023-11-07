Brokerages Set Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target at $43.57

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSIQ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSIQ

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Trading Down 0.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth $54,000. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $21.56 on Thursday. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.