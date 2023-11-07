Brokerages Set Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Price Target at $7.63

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TAST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.48 million, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $7.75.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $485.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, VP Richard G. Cross sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $35,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 277,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,883.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 137,213 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

