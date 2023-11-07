Brokerages Set Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target at $54.29

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ESNT

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

In other news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,378.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $747,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,013,935.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $103,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,378.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $947,160 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Essent Group by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Essent Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Essent Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Essent Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $49.22 on Thursday. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.29.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.10. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 66.31%. The company had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

About Essent Group

(Get Free Report

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.