Brokerages Set Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Target Price at $9.85

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.85.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 233.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands by 1,935.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Newell Brands by 6,000.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.90%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

