Brokerages Set Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target at $80.17

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.17.

PNFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,331.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP opened at $67.66 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $87.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

