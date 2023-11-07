Brokers Issue Forecasts for Devon Energy Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $46.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $73.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

