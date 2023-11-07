Brokers Offer Predictions for Westlake Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Westlake in a research report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.75. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Westlake’s current full-year earnings is $8.46 per share.

Get Westlake alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Westlake in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Westlake from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Westlake from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.29.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $121.29 on Monday. Westlake has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $138.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.15 and a 200-day moving average of $121.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Westlake by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Westlake by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Westlake by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in Westlake by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

About Westlake

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.