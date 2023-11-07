Brokers Set Expectations for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

NYSE AXTA opened at $29.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Kevin M. Stein bought 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,108.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,108. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin M. Stein purchased 36,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $1,002,108.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,108. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $501,395.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $117,949.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 40,615 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 39,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 416,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 21.1% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

