Brokers Set Expectations for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.14. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.44 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $8.48 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

East West Bancorp stock opened at $58.20 on Monday. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average of $53.36.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

