BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Downgraded by Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Alembic Global Advisors currently has $82.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $79.00.

BWXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of BWX Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.38.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BWXT

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $76.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.81. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, Director Robert L. Nardelli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert L. Nardelli purchased 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,031.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 156,019.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 90,473,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,475,153,000 after purchasing an additional 90,415,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,358,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012,457 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,351,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,423,000 after purchasing an additional 102,849 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,130,000 after acquiring an additional 217,425 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.