Cable One (NYSE:CABO) PT Lowered to $1,110.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q4 2023 earnings at $13.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $13.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $13.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $13.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $14.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $54.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CABO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $868.00.

NYSE:CABO opened at $592.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $616.63 and its 200 day moving average is $652.56. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $520.05 and a fifty-two week high of $861.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 51.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 28.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 8,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

