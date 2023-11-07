Camping World (NYSE:CWH) PT Lowered to $25.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Camping World from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James downgraded Camping World from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.90.

NYSE CWH opened at $18.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 86.28 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Camping World has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $32.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 88.8% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Camping World by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Camping World by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Camping World by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

