Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CWB shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$29.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.60. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$22.96 and a 12-month high of C$29.39.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 1st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$283.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.30 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7135135 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

