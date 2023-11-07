Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $75.00. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fortinet’s FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTNT. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.77.

FTNT stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,351.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,333 shares of company stock worth $3,505,054. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,402,934,000 after buying an additional 617,369 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,456,000 after buying an additional 595,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after buying an additional 647,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

