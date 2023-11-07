Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. On average, analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CPRX opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6,050.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 950,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,685,000 after purchasing an additional 935,316 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.