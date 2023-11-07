Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.45. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $47.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 169,595.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after buying an additional 256,089 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 745,056 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 663,373 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

