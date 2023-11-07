Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120,319 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $43,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $155,102,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,872,000 after buying an additional 1,035,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $27,978,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CE shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Celanese from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.81.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $120.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $131.05.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

