Century Aluminum (CENX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Century Aluminum to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $575.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.20 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. On average, analysts expect Century Aluminum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CENX opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.63. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 114,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CENX. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

