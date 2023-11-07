Century Aluminum (CENX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Century Aluminum to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $575.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.20 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. On average, analysts expect Century Aluminum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Century Aluminum Stock Performance
Shares of CENX opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.63. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on CENX. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
