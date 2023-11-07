Cepton (CPTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Cepton to post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Cepton had a negative return on equity of 783.92% and a negative net margin of 804.94%. On average, analysts expect Cepton to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cepton Trading Up 3.2 %
Cepton stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.14. Cepton has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $22.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPTN. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cepton in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Cepton in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Cepton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cepton in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.
About Cepton
Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cepton
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- These 5 small-cap impact stocks are making social change
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- How to Invest in Esports
- There’s nothing artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
Receive News & Ratings for Cepton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.