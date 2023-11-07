Cepton (CPTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Cepton to post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Cepton had a negative return on equity of 783.92% and a negative net margin of 804.94%. On average, analysts expect Cepton to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cepton stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.14. Cepton has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

In other Cepton news, CEO Jun Pei sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,570,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,049,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 28,972 shares of company stock valued at $217,243 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPTN. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cepton in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Cepton in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Cepton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cepton in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

