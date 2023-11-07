Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY23 guidance at $10.30-10.90 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $181.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.05. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $262.00.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total value of $318,530.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,659,000 after purchasing an additional 29,466 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 544,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,446,000 after buying an additional 33,721 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at $4,348,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 36.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

