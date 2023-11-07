CIBC Cuts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $80.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTR. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded Nutrien from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.90.

NTR opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.69. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nutrien by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,758,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,704,000 after buying an additional 773,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nutrien by 49.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525,006 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,152,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000,000 after acquiring an additional 898,671 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,091,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,638,000 after purchasing an additional 282,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,533,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,739,000 after buying an additional 789,300 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

