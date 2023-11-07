Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 536 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,085 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in F5 by 23.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in F5 by 140.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in F5 by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $154.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.03. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $167.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.87 and a 200 day moving average of $150.61.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $362,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,448,643.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $362,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,448,643.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $45,990.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,811.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,592 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

