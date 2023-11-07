Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 55.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1,197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 368.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

LNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

