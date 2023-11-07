Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 133.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in DaVita by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 19,228 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in DaVita by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 13,583 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 176.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $78.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $116.97. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at $8,276,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

