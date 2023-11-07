Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 131,626 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 599.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,626 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Lucid Group by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 64,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 30,599 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Lucid Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Lucid Group by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Lucid Group by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 96,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Lucid Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 332,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 51,347 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,437,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,130.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 337.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.02%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.