Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 8,535 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 69.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 950,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,539,000 after purchasing an additional 390,422 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 61.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after purchasing an additional 83,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.91.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE ALK opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

