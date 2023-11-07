Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,797 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.8% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 59.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Regency Centers Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of REG stock opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 121.50%.

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.