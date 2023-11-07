Cibc World Markets Corp Has $622,000 Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,026 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Organon & Co. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE OGN opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.94. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

