Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $181.58 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total transaction of $318,530.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

