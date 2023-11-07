Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 130.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO opened at $288.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $343.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.59 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

