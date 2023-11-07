Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Catalent were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 492,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,315,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,648,000 after purchasing an additional 525,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Catalent by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,695,000 after purchasing an additional 67,054 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,396,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,634,000 after purchasing an additional 253,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,889,000 after purchasing an additional 91,627 shares in the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.59. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Catalent had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $92,242.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michelle R. Ryan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.98 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,910.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $92,242.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $158,329. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.