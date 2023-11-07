Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,941 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $94.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.79. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

