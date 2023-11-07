Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 682.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.95. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $11.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.12. On average, analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert Cha sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 13,067 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $140,208.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,075.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Cha sold 18,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,963 shares of company stock valued at $574,883. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KALV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Free Report

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

