Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 3,906 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 273.8% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIZ opened at $161.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $167.81.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

In other Assurant news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,893 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIZ. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

