Coeur Mining’s (CDE) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Cormark upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Coeur Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.72.

Shares of CDE opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.58. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $4.55.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.04 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 35.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 43.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 139,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 28,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

