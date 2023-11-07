Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.5% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 91,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $151.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $365.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

