CommScope (COMM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect CommScope to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CommScope Price Performance
Shares of CommScope stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $339.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.97.
Insider Activity at CommScope
In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 716,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,540.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $100,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,125,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,759,064.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 716,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,540.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 57,400 shares of company stock valued at $204,710 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.10 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.
CommScope Company Profile
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).
