Comparing Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) and Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Power REIT and Agree Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT $8.52 million 0.27 -$14.25 million N/A N/A Agree Realty $509.86 million 11.56 $152.44 million $1.71 34.28

Agree Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT -339.12% -47.90% -20.84% Agree Realty 32.35% 3.48% 2.31%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Power REIT and Agree Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Power REIT has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agree Realty has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Power REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Agree Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Power REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Agree Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Power REIT and Agree Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Agree Realty 0 2 6 1 2.89

Agree Realty has a consensus price target of $71.94, suggesting a potential upside of 22.72%. Given Agree Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Agree Realty is more favorable than Power REIT.

Summary

Agree Realty beats Power REIT on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture in the form of greenhouses for the cultivation of food and cannabis.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

