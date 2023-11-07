Comparing MoneyHero (MNY) & Its Rivals

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) is one of 641 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare MoneyHero to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MoneyHero and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyHero 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyHero Competitors 110 543 840 14 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 85.95%. Given MoneyHero’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MoneyHero has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MoneyHero has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyHero’s rivals have a beta of 0.07, suggesting that their average stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

13.5% of MoneyHero shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of MoneyHero shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MoneyHero and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyHero N/A $23.22 million -13.44 MoneyHero Competitors $1.55 billion $27.64 million 50.18

MoneyHero’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MoneyHero. MoneyHero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyHero and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyHero N/A -4.68% 0.51% MoneyHero Competitors -50.33% -65.62% -1.31%

Summary

MoneyHero rivals beat MoneyHero on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About MoneyHero

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

