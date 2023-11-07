Comparing STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) and enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO)

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) and enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enVVeno Medical has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of enVVeno Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of enVVeno Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A enVVeno Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for STRATA Skin Sciences and enVVeno Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

STRATA Skin Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $2.90, suggesting a potential upside of 530.43%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than enVVeno Medical.

Profitability

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and enVVeno Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences -19.92% -35.75% -13.61% enVVeno Medical N/A -75.99% -69.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and enVVeno Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences $35.83 million 0.45 -$5.55 million ($0.20) -2.30 enVVeno Medical N/A N/A -$24.67 million N/A N/A

STRATA Skin Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than enVVeno Medical.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats enVVeno Medical on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

(Get Free Report)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. The company products include XTRAC and Pharos excimer lasers, and VTRAC lamp systems for the treatment systems that are used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions. It also provides TheraClear Acne Therapy System for the treatment of mild to moderate inflammatory, comedonal, and pustular acne. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

About enVVeno Medical

(Get Free Report)

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.



