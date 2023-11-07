Constellation Software (CSU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$20.48 per share for the quarter.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$17.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$14.76 by C$2.51. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.53 billion.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:CSU opened at C$2,858.22 on Tuesday. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$1,854.24 and a one year high of C$2,905.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2,803.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$2,734.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a $1.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $5.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 17.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,950.00 to C$3,150.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$2,850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,000.00 to C$3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,200.00 to C$3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Constellation Software

About Constellation Software

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.