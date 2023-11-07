Contrasting Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) & Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and Immunovant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Tracks Therapeutics -658.39% -188.62% -147.05% Immunovant N/A -63.02% -56.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and Immunovant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Tracks Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Immunovant 0 0 13 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 351.21%. Immunovant has a consensus target price of $41.15, indicating a potential upside of 21.97%. Given Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fresh Tracks Therapeutics is more favorable than Immunovant.

1.7% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Immunovant shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Immunovant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunovant has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and Immunovant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $2.60 million 2.04 -$21.10 million ($5.10) -0.17 Immunovant N/A N/A -$210.96 million ($1.93) -17.48

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Immunovant beats Fresh Tracks Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops FRTX-02 (BBI-02), an oral DYRK1A inhibitor that is completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; FRTX-10 (BBI-10), a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases; and FRTX-03, a topical DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of mild-to-moderate skin conditions, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with Carna Biosciences, Inc., and Voronoi Inc. The company was formerly known as Brickell Biotech, Inc. and changed its name to Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2022. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company was incorporated in 2018 is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

