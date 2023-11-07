Contrasting Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) and Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF)

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) and Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Procore Technologies has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Procore Technologies and Where Food Comes From’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procore Technologies -25.94% -15.92% -10.27% Where Food Comes From 7.79% 16.01% 10.34%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Procore Technologies $892.02 million 8.11 -$286.93 million ($1.64) -30.96 Where Food Comes From $24.75 million 3.04 $1.99 million $0.32 41.94

This table compares Procore Technologies and Where Food Comes From’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Where Food Comes From has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Procore Technologies. Procore Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Where Food Comes From, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Procore Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Procore Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.2% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Procore Technologies and Where Food Comes From, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procore Technologies 0 3 11 0 2.79 Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A

Procore Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $72.27, suggesting a potential upside of 42.31%. Given Procore Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Procore Technologies is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Summary

Where Food Comes From beats Procore Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc. provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office. The company also provides workforce management that helps contractors to schedule, track, and forecast labor productivity, enhance time management, communication with workforces, and manage profitability on construction projects; and Financial Management, which provides customers with visibility into the financial health of their individual construction projects and portfolios, as well as facilitates untethered access to financial data, linking the field, and the office in real-time. It serves owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors operating in the commercial, residential, industrial, and infrastructure segments of the construction industry. The company allow users to access its products on computers, smartphones, and tablets through any web browser or from its mobile application available for iOS and Android platforms through its direct sales team. Procore Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates in Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education. It also offers software as a service; maintenance, support, and software-related consulting services; and web-hosting services, as well as sells hardware. The company serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

