Contrasting Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) & Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals and Basilea Pharmaceutica are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Basilea Pharmaceutica has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rigel Pharmaceuticals and Basilea Pharmaceutica’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals $120.24 million 1.22 -$58.57 million ($0.22) -3.82 Basilea Pharmaceutica $154.86 million 3.14 $12.73 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Basilea Pharmaceutica has higher revenue and earnings than Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and Basilea Pharmaceutica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Basilea Pharmaceutica 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 692.71%. Given Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rigel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Basilea Pharmaceutica.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.5% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rigel Pharmaceuticals and Basilea Pharmaceutica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals -29.83% N/A -30.80% Basilea Pharmaceutica N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Basilea Pharmaceutica beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test. It also develops Fostamatinib that has conducted phase III clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia; has completed FOCUS phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hospitalized high-risk patients COVID-19; and that is in phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients. In addition, the company's other clinical programs include interleukin receptor-associated kinase inhibitor program and a receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase inhibitor program in clinical development with partner Eli Lilly and Company. Further, it has product candidates in clinical development with partners BerGenBio ASA and Daiichi Sankyo. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Basilea Pharmaceutica

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan. The company also provides Zevtera, an antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia. In addition, it engages in developing, a small-molecule inhibitor of DXR, as well as in phase ½ clinical trial for urothelial and gastric cancer; and Lisavanbulin, a tumor checkpoint controller drug. Basilea Pharmaceutica AG was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Allschwil, Switzerland.

