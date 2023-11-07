Contrasting Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI) & Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO)

Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI – Get Free Report) and Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Simon Worldwide and Silo Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Silo Pharma $72,102.00 68.56 -$3.91 million N/A N/A

Simon Worldwide has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Silo Pharma.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A Silo Pharma -6,332.69% -45.72% -39.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Simon Worldwide and Silo Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A Silo Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Silo Pharma has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 528.93%.

Volatility & Risk

Simon Worldwide has a beta of -1.66, indicating that its stock price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silo Pharma has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Silo Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Simon Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Silo Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Simon Worldwide

Simon Worldwide, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was operated as a promotional marketing company. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma. Inc., a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. The company's developing solutions to address various underserved conditions. It also seeks to acquire and/or develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin, and the benefits they may have in certain cases involving depression, mental health issues, and neurological disorders. The company focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications, such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other rare neurological disorders. The company was formerly known as Uppercut Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Silo Pharma, Inc. in September 2020. Silo Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

