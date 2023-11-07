Contrasting Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) & RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) and RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Thermon Group and RMG Acquisition Corp. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermon Group 8.42% 13.92% 8.85% RMG Acquisition Corp. III N/A -35.87% -1.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.0% of Thermon Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Thermon Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 92.9% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A RMG Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Thermon Group and RMG Acquisition Corp. III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Volatility and Risk

Thermon Group has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thermon Group and RMG Acquisition Corp. III’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermon Group $475.14 million 2.17 $33.67 million $1.23 24.91 RMG Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $15.88 million N/A N/A

Thermon Group has higher revenue and earnings than RMG Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

Thermon Group beats RMG Acquisition Corp. III on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services. The company also offers controls, monitoring, and software systems for the control and management of a heat trace system; environmental heating solutions under the Ruffneck, Norsemen, and Catadyne brands; process heating solutions under the Caloritech brand name; filtration solutions under the 3L Filters brand; and rail and transit solutions under the Hellfire, Velocity, ArcticSense, and other brand names. In addition, it provides transportation heating products, including track and switch heaters, accessories, control panels, rail heaters, gas blower accessories, and air curtains; track and switch heater, gas blower accessories; transit heaters; and velocity heat. Further, the company offers temporary power solutions; heating systems, such as engineered electric heat, explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, heaters for harshest environments, methane abatement, and engineered filtration system; electrically, steam, and fluid heated tubing bundles; and pre-insulated tubing and system accessories tubing bundles. The company serves chemical and petrochemical, oil and gas, power generation, rail and transit, commercial, energy transition/decarbonization, mining and mineral processing, maritime/shipbuilding, semiconductors, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, food and beverage, data centers, and renewables industries through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. RMG Acquisition Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida. RMG Acquisition Corp. III operates as a subsidiary of RMG Sponsor III, LLC.

