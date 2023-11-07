Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $38.24 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 6.2% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.1% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $130.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.91.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

