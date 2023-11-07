Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $38.24 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 6.2% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.1% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $130.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL
Insider Activity at Alphabet
In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- These 5 small-cap impact stocks are making social change
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- There’s nothing artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.