Crane Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Crane Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.1% of Crane Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135,855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $57,470,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $457.51 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $137.59 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $444.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.83.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

